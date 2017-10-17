Lions' Kenny Golladay: Held out of Tuesday's practice
Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Golladay was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Saints after being a limited participant in practice all last week. With the Lions on a bye week, it's no surprise that the wideout is absent from Tuesday's session, but it does mean that Golladay will have a week off to nurse his hamstring injury. Expect another update to come next week regarding the rookie receiver's health.
More News
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
Week 7 Trade Chart: A.P.'s value?
Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a...
-
What you missed: Henry runs wild
Is Derrick Henry finally taking over the job in Tennessee? Maybe not, but he looked fantastic...
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....