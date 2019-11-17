Lions' Kenny Golladay: Held to one catch vs. Cowboys
Golladay caught one of five targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.
Although Golladay tied for the team lead in targets, he struggled to connect with Jeff Driskel en route to his third-lowest yardage total of the season. He made a spectacular play on his lone reception, which was his team's second-longest gain from scrimmage, but he made little to no impact outside of that contribution. Golladay's production seems likely to fluctuate for as long as Matthew Stafford (back) is out of the lineup, but he could have opportunities to bounce back next week against the Redskins, regardless of who is under center.
