Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell expects continued growth from Golladay in 2020, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports. "There's specific things we're talking to him [about] that can take his game to the next level," Bevell said. "You really want him to be thought of with those upper-echelon guys like [DeAndre] Hopkins and [Michael] Thomas -- players who really dictate to the defense how they have to cover."

While most reports of public support for a coach's own player are a dime a dozen, Bevell might have a point with Golladay, who was markedly more efficient in most receiving categories under Bevell in 2019 than by ex-OC Jim Bob Cooter in 2018. Now entering his second year in Bevell's system, Golladay could benefit from the continuity of being in the same offense that allowed the 26-year-old to lead the NFL with 36 targets on throws 20 or more yards downfield. However, potential investors in Golladay need to keep in mind that, in Bevell's 13 years as an offensive coordinator, only twice has one of his receivers topped 120 targets in a season.