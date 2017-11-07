Lions' Kenny Golladay: Inactive Monday
Golladay (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday at Green Bay.
Golladay's journey through a hamstring strain included a setback immediately after the Lions returned from a Week 7 bye. With one limited practice both of the last two weeks, he didn't appear to be approaching a return until he was seen running routes with Lions receivers during pregame warmups, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. While Golladay progresses in his recovery, the wideout corps will be comprised of Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and TJ Jones.
