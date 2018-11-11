Lions' Kenny Golladay: Leads receiving corps in Week 10 loss
Golladay brought in six of 13 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Golladay co-led the Lions in receptions Sunday while pacing the team in receiving yardage. The second-year wideout saw a spike in volume that was partly influenced by Marvin Jones exiting the game with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter, but he was a main cog in the air attack from the beginning of the game regardless. Golladay's catch total was his highest since Week 3, while his yardage haul was his best in the last four games. The 25-year-old should continue seeing a robust workload moving forward now that Golden Tate is in Philadelphia, and he'll be in for an even larger target share if Jones is forced to miss the Week 11 contest against the Panthers.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Quiet in first game sans Tate•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Trending up after trade of Tate•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Goes missing against Seattle•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Contained by Dolphins•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Paces team in receiving yardage•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Totals 74 receiving yards in loss to Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10