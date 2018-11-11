Golladay brought in six of 13 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Golladay co-led the Lions in receptions Sunday while pacing the team in receiving yardage. The second-year wideout saw a spike in volume that was partly influenced by Marvin Jones exiting the game with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter, but he was a main cog in the air attack from the beginning of the game regardless. Golladay's catch total was his highest since Week 3, while his yardage haul was his best in the last four games. The 25-year-old should continue seeing a robust workload moving forward now that Golden Tate is in Philadelphia, and he'll be in for an even larger target share if Jones is forced to miss the Week 11 contest against the Panthers.