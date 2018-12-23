Lions' Kenny Golladay: Likely good to go Week 16
Golladay (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Golladay's status will be confirmed when the Lions release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but it looks like fantasy managers planning on using the wideout can bank on him being available. The second-year player is coming off a Week 15 outing against the Bills in which he posted a career-high 146 receiving yards, but Minnesota limited Golladay to three receptions for 46 yards on four targets back in Week 9.
