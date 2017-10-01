Lions' Kenny Golladay: Likely to miss Week 4
Golladay (hamstring) is likely to miss Sunday's game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
He hasn't been ruled out officially just yet, so check back closer to game time, but even in the unlikely event he were able to play, it's hard to justify using him in Minnesota.
