Golladay (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.
Golladay maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he makes inroads on his first appearance of the 2020 season. The Lions likely will make a preliminary ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Arizona upon the release of Friday's injury report.
