Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Golladay hasn't played since Week 3 and apparently didn't have enough time to make a full recovery coming out of a bye week. He could handle a starring role if he's ready for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, as Golden Tate (shoulder) also was limited at Wednesday's practice and will need to be monitored throughout the rest of the week.