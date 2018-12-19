Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited by chest injury
Golladay was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report with a chest injury.
Golladay's practice reps were capped in the first two practices of last week as a result of a quad issue, but he wrapped it up with a full session Friday and proceeded to post a career-best 146 receiving yards Sunday in Buffalo. With a different concern this time around, his activity level should still be watched, but it's an encouraging sign that he was able to practice to kick off Week 16 prep.
