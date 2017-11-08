Golladay (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Golladay has now strung together two appearances at practice, albeit with a cap on his reps. The rookie wideout is seeking to put an end to a five-game absence, but merely staying on the field for practices this week would give Golladay a good chance to return. If he gets clearance before Sunday's matchup with the Browns, he'll have difficulty superseding either Golden Tate or Marvin Jones in terms of overall snap count, but Golladay's red-zone prowess could come into play almost immediately.