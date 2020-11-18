Golladay (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Golladay has managed to resume practicing for the first time since injuring his hip during a Week 8 loss to the Colts, a much needed piece of good news for Detroit's banged up receiving corps. Matthew Stafford (thumb), Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola (hip) all missed Wednesday's practice, while T.J. Hockenson (toe) was a limited participant. Even if Golladay is able to retake the field in Carolina on Sunday, the Lions' aerial attack will have a plethora of moving parts for fantasy managers to monitor.