Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited Thursday
Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Golladay has gotten two practices under his belt to begin Week 6 preparations, which would seemingly put him on track to suit up Sunday against the Saints. If healthy, Golladay could settle back in as the Lions' No. 3 wideout, displacing TJ Jones for those duties. With Golladay sidelined for the past two games, Jones has managed five receptions for 45 yards on nine targets.
