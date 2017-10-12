Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Golladay has gotten two practices under his belt to begin Week 6 preparations, which would seemingly put him on track to suit up Sunday against the Saints. If healthy, Golladay could settle back in as the Lions' No. 3 wideout, displacing TJ Jones for those duties. With Golladay sidelined for the past two games, Jones has managed five receptions for 45 yards on nine targets.