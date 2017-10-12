Play

Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Golladay has gotten two practices under his belt to begin Week 6 preparations, which would seemingly put him on track to suit up Sunday against the Saints. If healthy, Golladay could settle back in as the Lions' No. 3 wideout, displacing TJ Jones for those duties. With Golladay sidelined for the past two games, Jones has managed five receptions for 45 yards on nine targets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories