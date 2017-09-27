Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited with hamstring injury
Golladay was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Golladay has quieted down since a two-touchdown performance in Week 1, gathering in three of eight passes for 33 yards over the last two outings. His usage hasn't waned from game to game this season, as evidenced by handling between 55 and 64 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest. Finally, his three red-zone targets places him in a tie with Golden Tate and Eric Ebron for the team lead. Assuming his health checks out by week's end, consider Golladay a boom-or-bust option until further notice.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Records 25 receiving yards Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little involvement in Week 2•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Clearly works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Scores twice in professional debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Active in Week 1•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Listed as questionable•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...