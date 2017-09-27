Golladay was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Golladay has quieted down since a two-touchdown performance in Week 1, gathering in three of eight passes for 33 yards over the last two outings. His usage hasn't waned from game to game this season, as evidenced by handling between 55 and 64 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest. Finally, his three red-zone targets places him in a tie with Golden Tate and Eric Ebron for the team lead. Assuming his health checks out by week's end, consider Golladay a boom-or-bust option until further notice.