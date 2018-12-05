Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited with quad issue
Golladay (quad) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Golladay seems to have picked up a minor ailment in the process of catching three passes for 50 yards on eight targets in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams. His ability to start the week with a limited practices suggests he's on track to play Sunday in Arizona.
