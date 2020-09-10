Updating a previous report, the Lions listed Golladay (hamstring) as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, coach Matt Patricia reportedly said that Golladay would go down as a limited participant in Thursday's practice after tweaking his hamstring in Wednesday's session, but the Lions' official injury report told a different story. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Golladay was only able to do some light individual work in the portion of practice that was open to the media, so he'll likely need to fit in some more activity at Friday's practice for both the Lions and fantasy managers to feel better about his chances of suiting up in Sunday's season opener versus the Bears.
