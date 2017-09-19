Golladay caught one of three targets for eight yards during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Those who were expecting an encore of Golladay's scintillating Week 1 performance were surely disappointed by Monday's stat line, but quarterback Matthew Stafford only attempted 21 passes -- a career low if you don't count the 2010 game in which Stafford blew out his shoulder. Fantasy owners can almost certainly bank on Detroit going much more pass-heavy this weekend against the high-octane Falcons offense, which should lend Golladay more opportunities to prove himself.