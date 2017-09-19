Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little involvement in Week 2
Golladay caught one of three targets for eight yards during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.
Those who were expecting an encore of Golladay's scintillating Week 1 performance were surely disappointed by Monday's stat line, but quarterback Matthew Stafford only attempted 21 passes -- a career low if you don't count the 2010 game in which Stafford blew out his shoulder. Fantasy owners can almost certainly bank on Detroit going much more pass-heavy this weekend against the high-octane Falcons offense, which should lend Golladay more opportunities to prove himself.
More News
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...