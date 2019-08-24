Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little work in preseason debut
Golladay logged 32 snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
The only pass sent Golladay's way was negated by a penalty. Stafford otherwise targeted T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola four times a piece, while Marvin Jones was sent three passes and Lions running backs collectively commanded five of the quarterback's 14 total attempts. We might have to get used to Stafford spreading the ball around a little bit, but Golladay clearly remains the best bet of the bunch to lead Detroit in receiving this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...