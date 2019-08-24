Golladay logged 32 snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

The only pass sent Golladay's way was negated by a penalty. Stafford otherwise targeted T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola four times a piece, while Marvin Jones was sent three passes and Lions running backs collectively commanded five of the quarterback's 14 total attempts. We might have to get used to Stafford spreading the ball around a little bit, but Golladay clearly remains the best bet of the bunch to lead Detroit in receiving this season.

