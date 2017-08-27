Lions' Kenny Golladay: Lowly production in third exhibition
Golladay caught one of three targets for two yards during the Lions' preseason loss to the Patriots on Friday.
Golladay appeared to be easy work for stud Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, who stopped Golladay in his tracks on a third-and-four play in the open field before breaking up a pass intended for Golladay on another third down in the second quarter. While the rookie hasn't produced much since his two-touchdown performance in the preseason opener, growing pains are understandable for any rookie. Golladay should only get better the more time he spends working against starting-caliber defenders.
