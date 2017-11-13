Golladay played only 11 of 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.

It may have seemed like the rookie played more than 11 snaps in his return from a five-game absence, as he made the most of his limited opportunities with two catches for 64 yards on three targets. Marvin Jones (50 snaps), Golden Tate (36) and TJ Jones (29) all got far more playing time, and yet only Tate was more productive than the rookie. It seems inevitable that Golladay overtakes TJ Jones, possibly as soon as Week 11 in Chicago.