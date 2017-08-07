Golladay has turned heads with his play during training camp, particularly as a pass catcher in the red zone, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Meinke described the third-round rookie as "absolutely devastating" in Sunday's red-zone drills, which perhaps isn't surprising given the matchup problems the 6-foot-4, 213-pound wideout presents for undersized defensive backs. With last season's team leader in touchdown receptions (Anquan Boldin) no longer around in Detroit, Golladay has seemingly made a strong claim to become Matthew Stafford's preferred close-range target. Marvin Jones and Golden Tate will still rank as the Lions' preferred options in two-wideout sets, but Golladay's size and speed (4.50 40-yard dash time) will give him a good shot at emerging as a starter down the road for Detroit.