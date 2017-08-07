Lions' Kenny Golladay: Making plays in red zone
Golladay has turned heads with his play during training camp, particularly as a pass catcher in the red zone, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Meinke described the third-round rookie as "absolutely devastating" in Sunday's red-zone drills, which perhaps isn't surprising given the matchup problems the 6-foot-4, 213-pound wideout presents for undersized defensive backs. With last season's team leader in touchdown receptions (Anquan Boldin) no longer around in Detroit, Golladay has seemingly made a strong claim to become Matthew Stafford's preferred close-range target. Marvin Jones and Golden Tate will still rank as the Lions' preferred options in two-wideout sets, but Golladay's size and speed (4.50 40-yard dash time) will give him a good shot at emerging as a starter down the road for Detroit.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...