Golladay (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona.
Golladay will make his awaited season debut after sitting out the first two games due to a hamstring injury. He'll settle in as the Lions' No. 1 wide receiver after averaging 7.6 targets per game and 9.6 yards per target over the last two campaigns.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Questionable to make 2020 debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited again Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Taking part in practice•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Expected back for Week 3•