Coach Darrell Bevell said Golladay (hip) could have a limited role Sunday against the Packers depending how he looks in practice Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It remains unclear if the 27-year-old will participate at Friday's practice, so he could end up being ruled out for a sixth straight game. Even if he's available Week 14, Golladay appears unlikely to be 100 percent, which would make him a risky fantasy option. If he's unable to play, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Mohamed Sanu would continue to lead the receiving corps.