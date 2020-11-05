Golladay (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Absent from practice for the second day in a row, Golladay looks unlikely to be ready to go for Sunday's game in Minnesota. The Lions will see if Golladay is able to take part in Friday's session in any capacity before deciding whether to rule him out or to designate him as questionable or doubtful for the Week 9 contest. Marvin Hall would likely start at receiver alongside Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola if Golladay can't go against the Vikings.
