Lions' Kenny Golladay: Misses practice, considered questionable
Golladay (hamstring) missed Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Golladay started the week with a limited practice but sat out entirely Thursday and Friday. The downgrade doesn't bode well for his Sunday availability, potentially leaving TJ Jones as the Lions' No. 3 receiver. The switch from Golladay to Jones likely would force Golden Tate to spend more time outside and less in the slot.
