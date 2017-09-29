Golladay (hamstring) missed Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Golladay started the week with a limited practice but sat out entirely Thursday and Friday. The downgrade doesn't bode well for his Sunday availability, potentially leaving TJ Jones as the Lions' No. 3 receiver. The switch from Golladay to Jones likely would force Golden Tate to spend more time outside and less in the slot.