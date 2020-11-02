Golladay (hip) never returned to Sunday's loss to the Colts after exiting in the second quarter, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Golladay finished without a catch on four targets, while his replacement, Marvin Hall, caught four passes for 113 yards. The Lions haven't provided any update on the hip injury that forced Golladay out of the game.
