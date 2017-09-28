Lions' Kenny Golladay: Missing from practice Thursday
Golladay (hamstring) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The rookie's absence is a discouraging sign after the hamstring injury limited his involvement during the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday. His activity level during the team's final session of the week Friday should prove more telling for his Week 4 status, but Golladay's fantasy stock is nonetheless trending down after he busted out with two touchdowns in his NFL debut. In his subsequent two contests, Golladay has hauled in three of eight targets for 33 yards and no scores.
