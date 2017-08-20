Golladay didn't get as much playing time as TJ Jones (hamstring) with the first-team offense in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The catch is that Jones left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, finishing with one catch for 11 yards. Golladay's lone reception came from Jake Rudock and only went for six yards, but the injury to Jones still puts the rookie one step closer to winning the No. 3 receiver job. Golladay caught three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason opener while mostly playing with the second and third units.