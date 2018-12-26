Golladay (undisclosed) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Golladay has tended to chest and quadriceps injuries during the stretch run of the season, but those issues haven't stopped him from taking the field on gameday. Over the least seven games, he's received eight targets in a contest six times. He's surpassed 100 yards twice and scored two touchdowns during that span en route to a 37-540-2 line, making him a must-start.

