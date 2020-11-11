Golladay (hip) was present but not taking part at Wednesday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Golladay has taken the field since injuring his hip in the first half of the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts. During this past Sunday's defeat at Minnesota, Detroit rolled with Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall and Danny Amendola as its top three wide receivers, with rookie Quintez Cephus mixing in on occasion. If Golladay is required to miss more time, the Lions likely will go with a similar breakdown at the position.