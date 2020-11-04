Golladay (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

As expected, Golladay was kept off the field due to the hip injury that has left him week-to-week. Assuming Golladay is ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota by week's end, the Lions will be left with Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus as healthy options at wide receiver.

