Play

Golladay (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Week 4 forecast for Golladay was gloomy after no practice reps both Thursday and Friday. Now officially ruled out, he'll be replaced in three-wide sets by TJ Jones, who will push Golden Tate to the outside in such scenarios.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories