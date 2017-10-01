Lions' Kenny Golladay: Not playing Sunday
Golladay (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Week 4 forecast for Golladay was gloomy after no practice reps both Thursday and Friday. Now officially ruled out, he'll be replaced in three-wide sets by TJ Jones, who will push Golden Tate to the outside in such scenarios.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Likely to miss Week 4•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Misses practice, considered questionable•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Missing from practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Limited with hamstring injury•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Records 25 receiving yards Sunday•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little involvement in Week 2•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...