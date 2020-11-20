Golladay (hip) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A limited session Wednesday led to some optimism, but Golladay has now missed consecutive practices to close out the week. It looks like he could miss a third straight game, pending the Lions' final injury report Friday afternoon. RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) and slot receiver Danny Amendola (hip) also missed Friday's practice.
