Golladay (hamstring) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Golladay was seemingly poised for a significant role Sunday night against the Steelers due to the likely absence of fellow wideout Golden Tate (shoulder). That said, Golladay may have missed Thursday's practice entirely, indicating that his hamstring continues to ail him. His status will be clarified upon the release of the Lions' second injury report of the week.