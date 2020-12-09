Golladay (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Kyle Meinke of MLive.com previously reported that the wideout was spotted doing sprints in the end zone before the Lions' Week 13 win over the Bears. That said, the fact that Golladay -- who last suited up in Week 8 -- isn't practicing Wednesday doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Packers.
