Golladay (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Golladay, who last suited up in Week 8, still has two more chances to practice this week, but his absence from Wednesday's session isn't a great sign with regard to his Week 13 availability. We'll revisit the wideout's status no later than Thursday, once the Lions' second practice report of the week is filed.
