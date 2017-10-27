Golladay (hamstring) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

It appeared earlier this week that Golladay could return to action Sunday against the Steelers, but he was unable to take part in Thursday's practice, and another absence Friday signals he might not be ready to return just yet. Golladay's official injury designation for Week 8 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.

