Golladay was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Golladay didn't appear to be hampered by injuries during training camp, so it's possible that the Lions are simply being cautious with the star wideout. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in full and shed his injury designation ahead of Sunday's season opener against Chicago. Fellow starting wideout Danny Amendola (hamstring) is also limited to start the week.
