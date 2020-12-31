Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell ruled Golladay (hip) out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The announcement comes as no surprise, given that the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention along with the fact that Golladay hasn't practiced in any capacity since Week 12. Golladay thus concludes the 2020 season with 20 receptions on 32 targets for 338 yards and two touchdowns across his eight appearances, but the disappointing, injury-plagued campaign shouldn't prevent him from earning a hefty pay raise this offseason. Though Detroit may be reluctant to give the wideout the long-term contract extension he's seeking, he would be a strong candidate to receive the Lions' franchise tag, which would net him a one-year deal worth no less than the average of the top five highest-salaried players at his position.