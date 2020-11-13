Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Golladay still hasn't been able to practice since he injured his hip in the Week 8 loss to Indianapolis. His second straight absence frees up more playing time for Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall, with the latter coming off back-to-back games with at least five targets and 69 percent snap share. Golladay will hope to make it back for Week 11 at Carolina, though we haven't seen any positive signs in that direction yet.