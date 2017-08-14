Lions' Kenny Golladay: On track for important role
Golladay is on track to play an important role in the Lions offense as a red-zone threat, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
There's a lot of hype surrounding Golladay right now after the rookie blazed the Colts for a team-high 53 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Sunday night's preseason opener. While prospective fantasy owners should keep in mind that this performance came against a second-string defense, Golladay's talent can't be denied and it's increasingly clear that he knows how to use his large frame to his advantage. The Lions are content with letting him earn his stripes with the backups, however, so it could still be a while before he replaces TJ Jones in the starting lineup.
