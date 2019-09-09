Golladay caught four of nine targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

Golladay and Marvin Jones seemingly backed up the entire Cardinals secondary and allowed Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson to combine for 13 receptions on 22 targets underneath. The third-year receiver still could've had a much bigger day had luck been on his side more frequently - including a play that couldn've gone for another potential touchdown - but Golladay still topped his 7.9-target-per-game pace from 2018 and more than doubled the number of targets Jones saw. Golladay will continue to be the best bet on the team for receiving production when the Lions compete with a Derwin James-less Chargers team in Week 2.