Lions' Kenny Golladay: Opens 2019 campaign with touchdown
Golladay caught four of nine targets for 42 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Golladay and Marvin Jones seemingly backed up the entire Cardinals secondary and allowed Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson to combine for 13 receptions on 22 targets underneath. The third-year receiver still could've had a much bigger day had luck been on his side more frequently - including a play that couldn've gone for another potential touchdown - but Golladay still topped his 7.9-target-per-game pace from 2018 and more than doubled the number of targets Jones saw. Golladay will continue to be the best bet on the team for receiving production when the Lions compete with a Derwin James-less Chargers team in Week 2.
More News
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Little work in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Returns from chest injury•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Under limitations during minicamp•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Sidelined for start of OTAs•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: Could get help in slot•
-
Lions' Kenny Golladay: To sit out Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...