Golladay (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Golladay returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, but he didn't take part Thursday or Friday. It's possible his absence extends beyond Sunday to a fourth game, as the Lions will be on short rest for their Thursday contest against Houston in Week 12. With Danny Amendola (hip) also ruled out this week, there may be room for both Marvin Hall and Qunitez Cephus to handle steady roles behind Marvin Jones at wide receiver.