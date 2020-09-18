Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The writing was on the wall when Golladay missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Matt Patricia said the wideout might return to a limited session Friday afternoon, but it turns out Golladay was simply absent again. Rookie fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus filled in as a starter last week, catching three passes for 43 yards on a team-high 10 targets while playing 79 percent of offensive snaps in a loss to Chicago. The Lions presumably prefer to feature Marvin Jones in the passing game, but the Green Bay defense will be well aware of that.