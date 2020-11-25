Golladay (hip) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Golladay is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a lingering hip injury, making Dec. 6 against the Packers his next chance to retake the field. On a more positive note for the Lions, Matthew Stafford (thumb) and T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) have both shed their injury tags for Thursday, while D'Andre Swift (concussion) is listed as questionable.