Golladay (hip) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Golladay is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a lingering hip injury, making Dec. 6 against the Packers his next chance to retake the field. On a more positive note for the Lions, Matthew Stafford (thumb) and T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) have both shed their injury tags for Thursday, while D'Andre Swift (concussion) is listed as questionable.
