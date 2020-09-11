Coach Matt Patricia said Golladay (hamstring) is expected to be "out or very limited" at practice Friday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old tweaked his hamstring at practice Wednesday and was unable to participate at Thursday's session, and his status appears mostly unchanged for Friday. Patricia also said Golladay will be at practice and they will "see what he can do," which is hardly an encouraging outlook heading into the final practice of the week. His availability for Sunday's season opener against the Bears will receive additional clarity when the Lions release their official injury report later in the day.