Golladay caught four of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.

Golladay marginally out-snapped Golden Tate for a second consecutive game Sunday, which is an interesting development but not one that suggests he's overtaking the veteran for heightened slotting on the depth chart. In fact, it's possible the Lions have simply deployed more offensive packages that included Golladay instead of Tate, just based on how the past two games have unfolded. Whatever the situation may truly be, it's clear that Detroit is growing confident in their promising third-round rookie.