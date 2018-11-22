Golladay brought in five of eight targets for 90 yards in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Golladay had a slow first half before coming on after halftime to fall just short of his second straight 100-yard effort. The 25-year-old did manage his third straight solid line, and he's now brought in 19 of 36 targets for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the last three contests. Golladay will undoubtedly continue to enjoy an expanded role for the remainder of the season in the wake of the recent trade of Golden Tate, and even more so if Marvin Jones (knee) continues sidelined into a Week 13 matchup versus the Rams on Dec. 2.