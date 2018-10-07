Lions' Kenny Golladay: Paces team in receiving yardage
Golladay brought in four of nine targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday.
The second-year wideout continues to enjoy a consistent target share in the offense, and his receiving yardage total paced the Lions on Sunday. Golladay has no fewer than four receptions in any game, and now he's found the end zone in three of the past four contests. While he continues to compete for targets with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, Golladay's continued strong play is increasingly locking in his role on a team that typically puts up the ball plenty. Golladay will look to carry over his momentum into a Week 7 interconference battle against the Dolphins following a Week 6 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.