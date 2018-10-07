Golladay brought in four of nine targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The second-year wideout continues to enjoy a consistent target share in the offense, and his receiving yardage total paced the Lions on Sunday. Golladay has no fewer than four receptions in any game, and now he's found the end zone in three of the past four contests. While he continues to compete for targets with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, Golladay's continued strong play is increasingly locking in his role on a team that typically puts up the ball plenty. Golladay will look to carry over his momentum into a Week 7 interconference battle against the Dolphins following a Week 6 bye.