Lions' Kenny Golladay: Picks up 61 yards in loss

Golladay caught all four of his targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.

Golladay was held in check for much of Sunday, but showed off some big-play ability early in the second quarter, taking a quick out and sprinting up the sideline for a 34-yard gain to set up a Lions field goal. Golladay has still managed to make big plays with Jeff Driskel in for Matthew Stafford (back) over the past three weeks, but there's no question that the third-year receiver misses his starting quarterback. Golladay topped 115 yards receiving in four of eight contests with Stafford throwing him the ball, but has just 152 yard combined in three games with Driskel. Next up is a Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears, a team that limited Golladay in Week 9 before he connected with Driskel for a late 47-yard score.